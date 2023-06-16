MODELS CONTINUE TO FORECAST HEAT TO BUILD HERE LATER NEXT WEEK THROUGH THE WEEKEND WHICH FOLLOWS

The hotter pattern also strongly suggests the Chicago area’s drought will continue with moisture deficits building as a rain-defecting upper air warm-air dome forms. Meantime, record-breaking temperatures to continue across the southern U.S. from Texas to Louisiana and more severe weather is due from the Plains to the Gulf states and southeast

Here in Chicago, we’re back in April-level cool air Friday in the wake of the passage of Thursday’s vigorous BACK DOOR COLD FRONT. With the official Chicago O’Hare high temp only likely to reach the low 70s Friday afternoon as clouds break and sunshine emerges, the day is still likely to rank among the coolest 19% June 16s on the books here since 1942. Only 15 of the past 81 June 16s have produced temps AS COOL or COOLER than the 72 predicted today.

NOTE FROM TOM: “I’ve opted to go back to 1942 rather than all the way back to 1871 since the 1871 to 1941 official observations here in Chicago were taken from sites close to Lake Michigan, such as downtown and at the University of Chicago campus. And, for that reason, Chicago’s early official weather record carries a distinct COOL early meteorological summer bias. By starting with observations in 1942, I’m able to compare observations taken closer to where they’ve been taken since 1942 and, therefore, farther away from the cooling influence of Lake Michigan. Midway Airport became the official weather observation site in 1942. In 1980, O’Hare was declared the official Chicago observation site.”

TEMPS RETURN TO WARMER, MORE SEASONABLE LEVELS AWAY FROM LAKE MICHIGAN FOR THE FATHER’S DAY WEEKEND AND CONTINUE AT THOSE LEVELS INTO EARLY NEXT WEEK

Then a dome of warm/hot air is to build over the area later next week. Temperatures could flirt with 90 degrees then . . .

We enter a period of warmer/hotter temps later next week as a huge warm air dome builds and sets up the latest ATMOSPHERIC BLOCKING PATTERN later next week and in the weekend which follows. This ‘atmospheric block’ produces steering flows and stabilizes the atmosphere limiting rain prospects.

That’s NOT what we want to see given the moisture shortfall we have going, but also allow temps to increase here. It’s quite likely that the expanding dome of warm air develops as currently predicted, temps here in the lower atmosphere may be flirting or even moving into the 90s later next week and next weekend. That would coincide nicely with the ASTRONOMICAL ARRIVAL OF SUMMER (the “summer solstice”) which occurs at 9:57 am CDT next Wednesday, June 21st. (NOTE: The first day of “astronomical” summer is also the northern hemisphere’s LONGEST DAY. Here in Chicago, that means Chicagoans will see 15 hours, 13 minutes and 41 seconds of daylight next Wednesday—that’s 6+ hours more daylight than our shortest day (on or about Dec 21st, the first day of “astronomical winter.”)

THE SOUTHERN U.S. IS BAKING! HEAT INDICES ARE SOARING TO TRIPLE DIGITS—IN SOME CASES OVER 120 DEGREES!

I’m posting a series of high temp forecast maps with sites expected to see temps flirting with records circled. You’ll see that record level temps are predicted, especially across sections of Texas, each of the next 7 days. Outbreaks of severe weather continue to break out on the northern flank of the hot air in the days ahead—from the Plains into the Gulf States.

FORECAST HIGHS SATURDAY (records and near records circled)

FORECAST HIGHS SUNDAY

FORECAST HIGHS MONDAY

FORECAST HIGHS TUESDAY

FORECAST HIGHS WEDNESDAY

FORECAST HIGHS THURSDAY

LAKE LEVELS CONTINUE MODESTLY BELOW A YEAR AGO

But, above and much warmer than last year

WATCH AS THE WARM DOME PREDICTED TO DEVELOP AND RAISE CHICAGO TEMPS—THIS IS A FORECAST OF THE AVERAGE UPPER AIR PATTERN THE NEXT 10 DAYS

FORECAST UPPER AIR PATTERN Days 1 to 5

FORECAST UPPER AIR PATTERN Days 6 to 10

ENSEMBLE MODELS’ FORECAST OF CHICAGO TEMPS FOR THE NEXT 15 DAYS

INSURANCE TROUBLES ARE AMONG THE CONTINUING IMPACTS OF LAST SEPTEMBER’S FEROCIOUS HURRICANE IAN WHICH MADE LANDFALL IN FLORIDA AS A CATEGORY 4 WITH 150 MPH WINDS

“Ian” has become Florida’s most expensive hurricane to date with $112-billion in damages; Thomson Reuters Foundation reports unpaid damage claims and higher insurance premiums among the post-storm impacts of the sunshine state’s deadliest hurricane since the Labor Day 1935 hurricane

With the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season underway—the threat posed to our country’s Gulf and Atlantic coastlines is the subject of much attention and reporting.

Hurricane “Ian” roared off the Gulf of Mexico and onto the southwest Florida coast as a CAT 4 intensity storm with 150 mph winds not far from Fort Myers at 4:25 pm this past Sept. 28th. A hurricane hunter recon flight measured 161 mph peak winds just before it reached the Florida coast indicating “Ian” briefly reached CAT 5 intensity over the Gulf of Mexico making it only the 5th landfalling U.S. mainland hurricane to reach top-tier CAT 5 intensity before reaching land since 2016.

Hurricane “Ian” came ashore just south of Charlotte County’s Punta Gorda—landfalling near Cayo Costa, Florida with 150-mph winds, a devastating 10 to 15-foot storm surge, up to 23” of rain in Charlotte County and 13.20” farther north on the Florida peninsula in Orlando, spawning 14 Florida tornadoes and damages totaling $112-billion across a wide swath of the Sunshine State. It ranks as this country’s 3rd most expensive natural disaster. It has sent shock waves through the insurance industry there, reports the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

The storm was responsible for the deaths of 66 in Florida—41 who failed to evacuate and perished in its storm surge—making it Florida’s most deadly hurricane since the devastating Labor Day 1935 hurricane. A total of 161 perished in Ian’s deadly trek across the Caribbean, ultimately coming ashore a second time in the U.S. in the Carolinas.

In a report released Thursday from the Thomson Reuters Foundation—operators of the widely regarded Reuters news agency—the tremors Hurricane Ian has sent through Florida’s insurance industry were front and center. The Foundation reports, “Six insurers became insolvent in 2022, and more than a dozen others either left the state or placed moratoriums on writing new business.” The report cites data from the Insurance Information Institute, an industry research group, indicating, “Average homeowners insurance premiums have risen to nearly $6,000 in Florida this year, about four times the national average.”

GOES EAST weather satellite image as Hurricane Ian neared landfall on the southwest Florida coast last Sept. 28 (2022)

National Weather Service Doppler radar image of Hurricane Ian near the moment of landfall

Hurricane Ian rainfall analysis courtesy of NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI)