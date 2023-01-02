Mild early January temperatures will vary from north to south across northern Illinois Tuesday with a warm front across the area. Temperatures near the Illinois/Wisconsin line will be in the mid to upper 40s. Temperatures well south and west of Chicago, including Kankakee County, will likely have temperatures that reach 60 degrees. Morning rain will become less likely by late morning before the potential for rain returns for the late afternoon and evening hours. The heaviest rainfall will have occurred Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will be in the low 40s around midnight Tuesday before slowly falling to the low 30s by sunset Wednesday. After Wednesday, consistent temperatures with highs in the mid 30s and lows in the mid to upper 20s are forecast through Monday. The outlook for next week calls for warmer temperatures than this week.

Cloud cover continues to be more common than not. The first two days of 2023 produced only 8% of the possible sunshine. December had below normal sunshine at 30% of possible when the normal is 40%.

There is a chance of snow Wednesday night and Thursday and then again Saturday but any potential accumulation is expected to be minor. No significant snow systems are expected over the next week.