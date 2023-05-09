TUESDAY’S 70° HIGH TEMPERATURE

Marks the 14th time in 2023 the mercury has reached 70° or warmer!

Greatest number of 70s to date: 23 in 1955

Average number of 70s through May 9: nine

2022 through May 9: seven

Meteorological Spring update

March 1 through May 9: 46.7°

24th warmest of past 152 years

Among mildest: 16% since 1872

SUMMER-LIKE WARMTH RETURNS FOR INLAND LOCATIONS WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY

Lake Breezes keep lakeshore communities noticeably cooler

TEMPERATURE AND PRECIPITATION OUTLOOKS

ACTIVE THUNDERSTORM CLUSTERS ARE LIKELY TO ERUPT WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY ACROSS SECTIONS OF THE PLAINS STATES

A development which could shift east into the Chicago area on Friday

FORECAST RAINFALL

Through 7 PM Sunday

Unsettled weather brings multiple chances for showers and thunderstorms

FORECAST CHICAGO AREA DEW POINTS

Atmospheric moisture

Humid air returns late week increasing the chances for showers and thunderstorms—when the dew point reaches 60 degrees or higher, it lends a more humid feel to the air and also lends a more favorable atmosphere for showers and thunderstorms to develop

Tracking Chicago’s next rain and thunderstorm chances

CHICAGO’S RAIN/T-STORM CHANCES