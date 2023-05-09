TUESDAY’S 70° HIGH TEMPERATURE
Marks the 14th time in 2023 the mercury has reached 70° or warmer!
- Greatest number of 70s to date: 23 in 1955
- Average number of 70s through May 9: nine
- 2022 through May 9: seven
Meteorological Spring update
- March 1 through May 9: 46.7°
- 24th warmest of past 152 years
- Among mildest: 16% since 1872
SUMMER-LIKE WARMTH RETURNS FOR INLAND LOCATIONS WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
Lake Breezes keep lakeshore communities noticeably cooler
TEMPERATURE AND PRECIPITATION OUTLOOKS
ACTIVE THUNDERSTORM CLUSTERS ARE LIKELY TO ERUPT WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY ACROSS SECTIONS OF THE PLAINS STATES
A development which could shift east into the Chicago area on Friday
FORECAST RAINFALL
Through 7 PM Sunday
Unsettled weather brings multiple chances for showers and thunderstorms
FORECAST CHICAGO AREA DEW POINTS
Atmospheric moisture
Humid air returns late week increasing the chances for showers and thunderstorms—when the dew point reaches 60 degrees or higher, it lends a more humid feel to the air and also lends a more favorable atmosphere for showers and thunderstorms to develop