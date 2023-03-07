A much cooler period begins Thursday and continues through mid-March. A system with the potential for accumulating snow arrives Thursday night.
THROUGH MARCH 7th, THIS HAS BEEN CHICAGO’S 14TH WETTEST START TO A YEAR SINCE 1871 (153 YEARS)
THROUGH MARCH 7th, 2023 IS TIED FOR THE 6th WARMEST START TO A YEAR IN CHICAGO
TUESDAY SUNSHINE HELPS BRING MARCH AVERAGE CLOSER TO NORMAL
DAILY MAXIMUM TEMPERATURES FORECAST TO REMAIN BELOW NORMAL THROUGH MID-MONTH
Actual, forecast and normal maximum temperatures
O’Hare Airport for March 1 to March 15