A much cooler period begins Thursday and continues through mid-March. A system with the potential for accumulating snow arrives Thursday night.

THROUGH MARCH 7th, THIS HAS BEEN CHICAGO’S 14TH WETTEST START TO A YEAR SINCE 1871 (153 YEARS)

THROUGH MARCH 7th, 2023 IS TIED FOR THE 6th WARMEST START TO A YEAR IN CHICAGO

TUESDAY SUNSHINE HELPS BRING MARCH AVERAGE CLOSER TO NORMAL

DAILY MAXIMUM TEMPERATURES FORECAST TO REMAIN BELOW NORMAL THROUGH MID-MONTH

Actual, forecast and normal maximum temperatures

O’Hare Airport for March 1 to March 15

MUCH OF LOWER 48, EXCEPT THE DESERT SOUTHWEST, EXPECTING BELOW NORMAL TEMPERATURES THROUGH MID-MONTH

6-10 day temperature outlook — Monday, March 13 to Friday, March 17

WHILE CHICAGO WILL HAVE THE POTENTIAL FOR SNOW THURSDAY NIGHT AND EARLY FRIDAY, GENERAL THUNDERSTORMS ARE POSSIBLE WELL SOUTH AND SOUTHWEST OF NORTHEAST ILLINOIS

Thunderstorm outlook—Thursday morning to Friday morning

WINTER STORM WATCH ISSUED NORTHWEST OF CHICAGO FOR THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT

WINTER STORM THREATENS TO BRING SEVERAL INCHES OF SNOW TO THE UPPER MIDWEST, INCLUDING PARTS OF THE CHICAGO AREA

This covers the period Wednesday March 8 through Saturday March 11th — the snow in Chicago is expected to wind down by midday Friday

CHICAGO’S 2022-23 SNOW STORY: ONLY ABOUT HALF THE TYPICAL AMOUNT BY MARCH 7TH

