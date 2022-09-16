Temperatures are expected to reach the mid 80s Saturday and Sunday which would be 10 degrees above normal. Daytime hours should remain dry Saturday although far west areas may begin to see rain before sunset. Rain and thunderstorm chances increase during the overnight hours Saturday night. Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances continue Sunday although there will be many rain free daytime hours. The overnight hours Sunday will again be more active with showers and thunderstorms. The Chicago area has a marginal chance for severe thunderstorms Sunday with northwest Illinois having a better chance for severe weather. Tuesday and Wednesday will have a slight chance for widely scattered showers or thunderstorms.

Above normal temperatures continue until a cool down occurs late in the upcoming work week. The next day with a forecast maximum temperature that is below normal is Friday. The last week of September is expected to have near normal temperatures.