Warm Pattern Becoming Firmly Established And Has Chicago Headed For Its Warmest Weekend Of The Year—it’s To Average 21° Warmer Than Last Weekend & Beat The Previous Warmest Weekend Of 2023 By Nearly 17°

FINALLY!! Dramatically warmer weather is sweeping over the area–and modeling has even backed off on the intensity and degree of inland penetration of cooling lake breezes in coming days! Talk about a WIN-WIN!! To be sure, there WILL be some lakeside cooling in coming days-—it just won’t reach as far inland as predicted earlier.

Warmest Weekend of the Year Yet

This weekend is to be the warmest of the year to date—likely to come in 21-degrees warmer than last weekend. I’m expecting this weekend to average 69-degrees up from last weekend’s chilly 48° average. If the 69° average verifies, it will come in nearly 17 degrees warmer than our previous warmest weekend of 2023 which averaged 52° April 8-9.

ONE WORD OF CAUTION—There are some indications a front could oscillate north and south across the area in the Tuesday through Thursday time frame next week. Presumably, shower and t-storm clusters would accompany it at times. Their rain-cooled outflows could impact temps in ways hard to pin down at this distance in time. Also, the wind-shift which would accompany a frontal passage could bring cool air off the lake and play with the warm temps for a time. But it does appear warmth would resurge later in the coming week.

Meteorological Developments Over Canada Are To Block Any Large Scale New Push Of Cool Air

An atmospheric blocking pattern, predicted to develop over Canada next week, is likely to position MUCH ABOVE NORMAL TEMPS for the time of year there— which would preclude any threat of a major cool air push into the Midwest.

BOTTOM LINE, IT REALLY DOES APPEAR WE’RE HEADING INTO A WARMER SPRING WEATHER PATTERN! Cool spells aren’t yet over—but they sure seem to be out of the picture in coming days.

HEADING INTO THE WEEKEND

After NEAR OR BELOW NORMAL TEMPS here in Chicago 16 of the past 19 days, the warming will be VERY noticeable and quite welcome indeed. Over coming days across most of the Chicago, area are to surge well into the 70s—and even flirt with 80-degrees. This marks the most significant warming here in nearly 3 weeks—that’s going back to the warm spell in mid April which included four 80°+ highs. Add to this warm-up a predicted northward surge of MORE HUMID 60° DEW POINT AIR from the Gulf of Mexico, which is to reach the area late Saturday then hold into Monday, and the air will take on that awesome SPRING FEEL so many of us relish after a long winter and the temp fluctuations of previous months.

(FULL DAY TEMPERATURE DEPARTURES FROM NORMAL) String of above normal days ahead as a pattern change brings a noticeably warmer temperature regime.

IN TERMS OF WARM WEATHER, WE’RE ALREADY RUNNING AHEAD OF THE CURVE—CERTAINLY AHEAD OF THIS TIME A YEAR AGO

We’ve logged nine days in the 70s (today/Thursday was the 9th) and 4 days of 80s. Only four 70s and one 80 had occurred by this time a year ago.

THE WARMING DOES BRING A SHOWER & T-STORM THREAT

The first of what could be spells of showers and t-storms across a series of days is to arrive over sections of the area Saturday night and Sunday. Adding moisture to warm air adds to its warm feel—and nature will do that sending 60° dew points our way by late Saturday—continuing Sunday into Monday. Of course, with moisture levels rising, so too will the prospect of shower and t-storm clusters which may first arrive on the scene Saturday night, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. But they appear likely to come and go with 30 to 50% coverage currently indicated.

SRIVER FLOOD WARNINGS CONTINUE—Spring flooding continues for sections the Mississippi River as water from the recent record winter snowpack reaches levels not seen in over 20 years for parts of the Upper Mississippi Valley

SLIDESHOW: CHECK OUT THE ACCOMPANYING GRAPHICS BELOW which expand upon the COMING CHANGES!

FORECAST for 7pm CDT Saturday showing the high dew point air has reached the Chicago area

24 hour temp change through early Thursday afternoon.

24 hour temp changes. The extent of the warming is evident by the huge area over which temps have increased Thursday over the levels observed the day before.

24 hour temp increase

Thursday winds–with the shading indicating wind velocities near the surface

Dew points offer a measure of atmospheric moisture. The northward flow of Gulf moisture can be seen Thursday afternoon from Texas north into the Plains in the area shaded in green

Day 1-5 FORECAST TEMP DEPARTURES off the National Weather Service’s GFS ensemble model. You can see the warming expected to continue over the nation;s mid-section and over a wide swath of North America.

Day 6 to 10 FORECAST TEMP DEPARTURES. Note the expansive area predicted to experience ABOVE NORMAL TEMPS

The series of FORECAST WEATHER MAPS shows isobars fairly tightly packed as pressures drop in the Plains. This will produce a “southerly” wind field which is to minimize the area impacted by cooling lake breezes in coming days, restricting the most significant lake cooling to the areas closest to Lake Michigan. THIS PANEL if the forecast for 7am CDT Friday

7pm CDT Friday evening forecast

7am CDT Saturday forecast

Forecast 7pm CDT Saturday

7am CDT Sunday

7pm CDT Sunday

7am CDT Monday

7pm CDT Monday

WATCH as Gulf moisture spreads north in these forecasts for the days ahead. The GREEN SHADED area are where “humid” tropical air and 60-deg-plus dew points (a measure of atmospheric moisture) are to be located. THIS MAP depicts the dew points observed at 7am CDT Thursday

FORECAST for 7pm CDT Saturday showing the high dew point air has reached the Chicago area

HERE’S A CLOSER LOOK AT PREDICTED DEW POINTS–Forecast 7pm CDT Friday NOTE: Dew points of 60-deg or higher indicate air which is noticeably “humid”

FORECAST DEW POINTS 7am CDT Saturday

7pm CDT Sunday DEW POINT FORECAST

Here’s a multi-model forecast of dew points in coming days. You can see how dew points are predicted to increase over the coming weekend as more humid Gulf air works northward!!

FORECAST HIGH TEMPS FRIDAY from a blend of forecast models

FRIDAY HIGH TEMP DEPARTURE FORECAST–indicating how far Friday’s highs will be from “normal highs” this time of year

CLOSER LOOK AT FRIDAY FORECAST HIGHS

FORECAST SATURDAY HIGH TEMPS

PREDICTED HIGH TEMP DEPARTURES from normals

CLOSE-UP LOOK AT SATURDAY’S PREDICTED HIGHS

FORECAST SUNDAY HIGHS

PREDICTED DEPARTURE FROM NORMAL HIGHS ON SUNDAY

CLOSER LOOK AT SUNDAY’S FORECAST HIGHS

FORECAST MONDAY HIGHS

PREDICTED MONDAY DEPARTURES FROM NORMAL of the daytime highs

CLOSER LOOK AT MONDAY FORECAST HIGHS

Predicted 5,000 ft. winds 7pm Friday evening showing the strong southerly flow out of the Gulf of Mexico which is to sweep more humid air into the area with the warm temps this weekend

1PM CDT FRIDAY FORECAST SURFACE WINDS–The well developed southerly flow should limit inland penetration of cool air off Lake Michigan

Predicted FRIDAY CHICAGO AREA HIGH TEMPS

PREDICTED DEEP MOISTURE SATURDAY EVENING shown streaming northward out of the Gulf of Mexico

WETTER PATTERN IS EXPECTED TO DEVELOP AS THE WARMTH EXTENDS INTO NEXT WEEK AND THE WEEKEND WHICH FOLLOWS–Estimated 10-day TOTAL RAINFALL from a NWS model blend

ESTIMATED TOTAL RAINFALL over the coming 10 days

WATCH AS THE CHANGING UPPER AIR FLOW cements warm air’s dominance in the Midwest over the coming 1-2 weeks. THIS PANEL SHOWS upper winds at the 500 mb level–roughly 18,000 ft.—7am CDT Thursday

FORECAST UPPER WINDS 7pm CDT Friday evening

FORECAST UPPER AIR 7pm next Tuesday

FORECAST UPPER AIR 7pm CDT a week from Friday