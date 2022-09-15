Temperatures were above normal again Thursday in Chicago for the 11th of September’s 15 days. Temperatures are expected to remain above normal through next Friday, potentially peaking at 90 on Wednesday. Forecast temperatures are not indicative of the fact that the autumnal equinox arrives next Friday morning. Sunshine was abundant on Thursday, producing 92% of the possible sunshine for the day. Skies however had an orange haze due to smoke generated from fires in California and Oregon. Other than the heavy rain this past Sunday, September has been quite dry in the Chicago area. Dry conditions are expected to remain until the chance for rain and thunderstorms arrives after sunset Saturday night. While scattered showers and storms are possible during the day on Sunday, the best chance for rain will be Sunday night. Rainfall of ½” to 1” is possible Saturday night through Sunday night.

The forecast track of tropical storm Fiona could bring significant rains to the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend.