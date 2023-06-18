The Father’s Day, Day Planner is quiet. We’ll start mostly sunny and gradually see increasing clouds through the day. As highs reach the mid-80s inland, it will stay in the low to mid-70s lakeside. It will be a pretty good day to spend at local beaches or out on the lake. We’ll definitely need the sunscreen in the heart of the day, but with increasing clouds the chance of getting a sunburn drops considerably by late afternoon.

Warm and dry is the theme for another 7 days.

Drought Update

When the latest Drought Monitor conditions were released Thursday, a significant part of the region was designated as being in a Severe drought. The severe category can be thought of as a 3 on a 5-point scale. Things are likely to get worse in the week ahead. Two long-range models forecast the Chicago area to see little to no rain through next Sunday evening. The European model is drier than the American GFS model. Temperatures in the 80s and plenty of sunshine will help dry out the region as rain remains scarce.