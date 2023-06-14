THE KILAUEA VOLCANIC ERUPTION CONTINUES ON HAWAII’s BIG ISLAND—AND THE VOLCANO’S “HEAT SIGNATURE” IS SHOWN ON JUNE 8th, AND MORE RECENTLY ON TUESDAY, JUNE 13TH (YESTERDAY) WEATHER SATELLITE IMAGERY

From CIMSS at the University of Wisconsin-Madison comes this imaging showing the heat image as Kilauea erupted back on June 8. This image is from heat sensors on board the Suomi NPP polar orbiting weather satellite.

This is the June 8th heat signature as sensed by the GOES WEST geosynchronous orbit–22,300 miles above the equator.

Here’s Monday Suomi NPP polar orbiting satellite image. In the CIMSS Univ of Wisconsin-Madison post–the following was reported when this image was posted Tuesday (6/13/2023): “The #Kilauea volcano is still erupting as seen by #Suomi-NPP VIIRS Day Night Band depiction of the hot lava’s bright glow overnight (blurred by clouds) and #GOESWest enhanced IR imagery of the ongoing thermal activity.”

Here’s heat detected from Kilauea’s lava Tuesday (6/13/2023) by the GOES WEST high altitude geosynchronous weather satellite and posted by CIMSS at the Univ of Wisconsin-Madison

Eruption Occurring Inside the Volcano’s Crater

When many who are unfamiliar with Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano hear news that the volcano is erupting, images of 2,000+ deg lava flowing into the surrounding terrain may arise. That’s NOT WHAT’S HAPPENING with the current eruption.

The eruption is occurring at the bottom of Kilauea’s “caldera” or “crater”—which is more than 1,000 ft. deep. The towering walls of the volcanic crater confine Kilauea’s lava to the depths of this deep crater. It’s NOT FLOWING into the surrounding countryside.

That’s VERY DIFFERENT from what happened when Kilauea erupted in 2018. In THAT eruption, an eight mile river of molten lava flowed from a crack or “fissure” in the Earth’s surface and flowed all the way to the Pacific. THAT ERUPTION DID destroy homes and led to evacuations. Thankfully, NO SUCH THING IS HAPPENING with the current eruption.

Instead Kilauea has attracted tourists and residents alike to the overlook observation sites from which it can be safely viewed. The eruption began when I was on the Big Island last week and local media in Hawaii reported more than 10,000 visitors traveled to Volcanoes National Park observation sites in a single day. The Park is home to Kilauea and is located on the southeast side of the BIG ISLAND. From these sites, Kilauea’s eruption, which consists of plumes of molten lava surging high into the air at the bottom of the deep caldera, can be viewed safely from a distance. It’s a sight to see!

The KILAUEA VOLCANO is within Volcanoes National Park on the southeast side of Hawaii’s BIG ISLAND. It’s one of five volcanoes on the Big Island. Here’s a look at where the BIG ISLAND and Kilauea are situated relative to the full Hawaiian Island chain. For reference, Honolulu and Pearl Harbor are on the island of Oahu–to the northwest of the Big Island.

Gases Released By Volcanoes Can Be Dangerous And Are Monitored Closely.

But Hawaii’s persistent and wonderful easterly trade winds generally whisk these gases out over the open Pacific and away from the site. Any observed or predicted wind shifts are carefully monitored and reported to residents and the public there–but would generally impact only small areas. Many of the Big Island’s major tourist destinations are 100 miles from where the volcano is erupting.

WEATHER SATELLITES–LIKE THE COMPARATIVELY LOW ORBIT “SUOMI NPP SATELLITE–HAVE HEAT SENSORS WHICH ENABLE VISUALIZATION OF THE HEAT BEING RELEASED BY KILAUEA’S LAVA

The folks at CIMSS (the Cooperative Institute for Meteorological Satellite Studies) at the University of Wisconsin-Madison have posted heat sensor imagery produced early on in the eruption back on June 8th and yesterday (Wednesday morning) from both the Suomi NPP polar orbiting weather satellite and from the much higher altitude GOES WEST geosynchronous orbit weather satellite 22,300 miles above the equator. On these images, Kilauea’s heat appears as small dots superimposed on a map of Hawaii’s Big Island.

The Suomi satellite moves continuously from pole to pole as Earth rotates below–and it does it at an average altitude of 512 miles above Earth’s surface. The GOES WEST satellite in “parked” over the equator at an altitude which is MUCH HIGHER—22,300 miles above Earth’s equator.

View of The Volcano’s Caldera

Here’s what Kilauea’s CALDERA or “crater” looks like. Smoke from the lava can be seen emanating from this bottom of the more than 1,000 ft. deep “caldera” or “crater” as seen in this frame from a USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory helicopter “fly-over” in recent days. The caldera measures 2 miles by 2.5 miles across.

Closer look at the ongoing eruption deep inside Kilauea’s caldera in Hawaii’s Big Island. Plumes of smoke and gases are shown emanating from the pools of lava at the bottom of the Kilauea’s deep caldera.

KILAUEA UPDATES ARE ISSUED REGULARLY BY USGS SCIENTISTS

The U.S. Geological Survey’s (USGS) Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) does a spectacular job of reporting on and updating its monitoring of the eruption. USGS scientists conduct regular observational overflights of the Big Island’s volcanoes. Check out this video of the most recent overflight. It offers a real “feel” for what the current eruption looks like–and also the manner in which the eruption is being confined to the depth of Kilauea’s deep caldera. https://www.usgs.gov/…/june-12-2023-aerial-video…

The USGS HVO reports on Kilauea are continuously updated. Here’s the latest: https://www.usgs.gov/volcanoes/kilauea/volcano-updates