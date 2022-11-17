Coldest air hits Friday/Saturday



The leading edge of very cold arctic-source air will follow Thursday’s most-recent upper-level low pressure disturbances triggering continued thick clouds and occasional snow flurries/snow showers. Even with clouds and a few flurries, temps will drop into the teens overnight/early Friday morning.

There will probably be more clouds and a chance of flurries Friday and Saturday as we experience consecutive days with high temps in the 20s for the first time since last February 23-24—that’s how cold it is forecast to be. With a west wind gusting 25 to 30 mph each day, daytime wind chills Friday and Saturday will be in the teens with single-digit/near zero wind chills overnight.

The upper-level jet stream will finally shift back north enough to allow warming to near or even slightly above normal levels early next week.