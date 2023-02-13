INGREDIENTS PHASING FOR TUESDAY EVENING’S WEATHER MAKER
Visible satellite imagery from Monday afternoon suggests forecasts of rain are on track
STORM SYSTEM TO BRING POTPOURRI OF WEATHER TO MIDDLE OF NATION
Forecast storm track, weather and frontal positions late Tuesday
ANOTHER ROUND OF SEVERE WEATHER APPEARS HEADED FOR THE SOUTH
Tornado season in the deep South usually begins in February, but 2023 has gotten off to a quick start. To date, nationwide there have been 177 tornado reports, 68 large hail occurrences, and 589 damaging wind reports. Alabama has borne the brunt of severe weather, recording 49 tornadoes in January, followed by Georgia with 33. More severe storms are expected from the lower Ohio Valley, southward through the mid and lower Mississippi Valley by Thursday morning as a storm system moves northeast toward the southern Great Lakes.