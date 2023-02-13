INGREDIENTS PHASING FOR TUESDAY EVENING’S WEATHER MAKER

Visible satellite imagery from Monday afternoon suggests forecasts of rain are on track

STORM SYSTEM TO BRING POTPOURRI OF WEATHER TO MIDDLE OF NATION

Forecast storm track, weather and frontal positions late Tuesday

ANOTHER ROUND OF SEVERE WEATHER APPEARS HEADED FOR THE SOUTH

Tornado season in the deep South usually begins in February, but 2023 has gotten off to a quick start. To date, nationwide there have been 177 tornado reports, 68 large hail occurrences, and 589 damaging wind reports. Alabama has borne the brunt of severe weather, recording 49 tornadoes in January, followed by Georgia with 33. More severe storms are expected from the lower Ohio Valley, southward through the mid and lower Mississippi Valley by Thursday morning as a storm system moves northeast toward the southern Great Lakes.

SECOND STORM SYSTEM MAY SPAWN SEVERE STORMS, TORNADOES OVER PARTS OF MISSISSIPPI AND LOWER OHIO VALLEYS

Severe weather outlook — 6 AM Wednesday to 6 AM Thursday

Severe weather most likely late Wednesday into Wednesday night

TO BE AMONG MILDEST ON RECORD