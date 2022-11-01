Chicago’s official high temp hit 68 degrees at the O’Hare official observing site Tuesday, while Midway hit 70 degrees

These readings were 13 and 15 degrees above the normal 55 on the first day of November. Mild temps will continue the remainder of the week. Highs each day into Saturday will reach or exceed the 70 degree mark, but probably fall shy of existing records in the mid to upper 70s.

There will be an incremental increase in southerly winds during the coming days, as mild and more moisture-laden air feeds into our area. By Friday showers and t-storms will be gathering to our west ahead of an approaching cold front. Widespread showers and t-storms are likely Saturday, gradually ending from the west Saturday night and early Sunday as the cold front sweeps through our area.