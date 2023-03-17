Early January-level temps predicted including Saturday morning single-digit to near zero wind chills amid 35 mph wind gusts

The coming weekend to be be the 2nd-coldest to date of 2023 and the coldest weekend here since late January

UPPER MIDWEST IN LINE FOR MORE SNOW OUT OF THIS STORM

The Saturday flurries offer just a taste of the wintry snows expected to sweep the upper Midwest with this storm. Sections of Upper Michigan and far northern Wisconsin, where snowfall will be lake enhanced and fall well into Saturday, are to see snowfalls of a foot to as much as 2 feet in favored areas downwind of Lake Superior. This comes on top a generous snow pack which sits 40″ deep in Bayfield, WI and 34″ in the Marquette and Munising areas of the Upper Peninsula.