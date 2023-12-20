Thursday night and Friday rainy spells are forerunners of more significant rains Monday into next week
CHECK OUT THE MILD AIR WHICH IS TO PRODUCE THESE HIGH TEMPS AND ABOVE NORMAL TEMP DEPARTURES EACH DAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY
- Christmas Day temps this coming Monday will be VERY DIFFERENT than the chilly air which occurred a year ago.
- Current projections have the area of the Lower 48 with high temps at or above 50 degrees are to cover twice the size of last Christmas while nighttime sub-freezing temps will cover half the area than occurred a year ago.
- Here in Chicago Christmas day is likely to produce mid 50-degree temps, though SE winds will lower shoreline temps along with clouds and rain in the afternoon. A 55-degree high at O’Hare would come in 41 degrees warmer than last Christmas’ 14-degree high!
HERE’S THE STORM DRENCHING CALIFORNIA AND HEADED FOR CHICAGO WITH RAIN CHRISTMAS DAY
2023’s WINTER SOLSTICE, MARKING THE OPEN OF THE COMING ASTRONOMICAL WINTER SEASON ACROSS THE NORTHERN HEMISPHERE, ARRIVES IN CHICAGO AT 9:27 PM CST THURSDAY, DECEMBER 21
- It will be Chicago and the northern hemisphere’s shortest day
- The 9:27 pm Thursday evening winter solstice doesn’t just mark the astronomical start to the winter season. It marks the moment the sun’s most direct rays fall as far south on the planet as on any day of the year.
HERE’S IN SOME OTHER PRACTICAL TERMS WHAT THE SOLSTICE MEANS HERE IN CHICAGO:
- It falls on the day with the least possible daylight of any day of the year — just 548 minutes or 9.13 hours.
- Chicagoans will see 366 minutes (6.1 hours) less daylight than 6 months earlier on June 21st, the day astronomical summer begins — a day with 914 mins (15.23 hrs.) of daylight.
- The sun Thursday will trek across the sky farther south than on any other day of the year.
- At SOLAR NOON, the moment the sun is highest in the sky, the sun Thursday will be just 25 degrees above the southern horizon. By comparison, the sun at solar noon as summer begins on June 21st appears 72 degrees above the horizon. (NOTE: 90 degrees above the horizon would put the sun directly overhead)
- Because of the sun’s low position in the sky on the day of the winter solstice, its sunlight delivers only a fraction of the energy which is delivered by the summer sun. That this is the case is among the major reasons temps are colder this time of year than in summer.
- A greater percentage of the 24 hours December 21st are without potential sunlight than other days of the year. 62% of the 24-hour period is without potential sunlight; only 38% of the 24-hour period includes potential sunlight. This is likely the reason many are not fans of December 21st.
- By comparison, 63% of the 24 hours on June 21st feature sunlight — a BIG CHANGE.
THERE WILL BE NO SNOW COVER HERE FOR THE WINTER SOLSTICE THURSDAY
- The last time there was a cover of snow on the ground in Chicago on December 21st was in 2016 — 7 years ago — when 5″ of snow was measured.
- Historically, only 68 of the 139 years for which we have official snow data for Chicago have featured a trace or more of snow on the ground December 21st —that’s 49% of December 21s. (NOTE: There are 7 of the past 139 years of December 21st observations in which snow depth measurements are missing).
ABOUT DECEMBER WEATHER IN CHICAGO:
- December has historically been Chicago’s 3rd coldest month averaging 30.5-deg. (January has been the coldest month over the 153-year temp record here in Chicago averaging 25.2 degrees: February has been 2nd coldest at 28.2 degrees).
- December has historically been the cloudiest and least sunny months of the year. 59% of the month’s days have been cloudy; only 41% have been sunny. January has been a close 2nd in terms of cloudy and sunny days.