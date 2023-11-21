Colder temperatures take hold Friday — we’re tracking some possible snow Sunday
- Additional forecast models have locked onto the chance for at least SOME snow here Sunday. Having multiple models supporting a forecast trend — such as the chance for some snow Sunday — lends confidence to the forecast. Current thinking DOESN’T suggest a MAJOR STORM, but this is worth continuing to monitor since we’re in the very early stages of this forecast scenario and still days away from that potential for at least SOME SNOW. I’m posting a series of forecast maps off one of our key forecast models which illustrate current thinking on the Sunday system.
- Before any Sunday snow here, Wednesday and Thanksgiving, (Thursday) — as well as Friday anThis NWS GFS model MOISTURE TRANSPORT forecast lays out the moisture predicted through a fairly deep layer of the atmosphere at 6am CST this Sunday — moisture which “backstops” a forecast of some snow Sunday.d Saturday later this week — are each to feature a good deal of sunshine. And though cooler than the temps we’ve seen in recent weeks, highs Wednesday through the coming weekend and into next week won’t be horribly cold — just cooler than the succession of MILD DAYS which dominated so much of November in recent weeks.
- First, a SERIES OF PREDICTED WEATHER MAPS covering the chance for some snow this coming Sunday (11/26/2023).
IT’S THE CHICAGO AREA’S HEAVIEST RAIN OF NOVEMBER, 2023 AND IN THE 5 WEEKS SINCE 1.48″ FELL OCT. 11-15
- The Chicago area went into the current autumn storm system with 6% of the city’s normal rain on the books— just 0.10.” And there hadn’t been significant rainfall in 5 weeks.
- That’s changed— though rain will be winding down as temps dip Tuesday afternoon toward the upper 30s by nightfall in the city.
- A number of 1″+ rainfalls have been reported through late-morning Tuesday. Here’s a rundown of totals (with rainfall still coming down in sections of the Chicago metro area— so these are preliminary numbers— but offer a feel for the rain which has been measured through 10 am CST Tuesday morning: