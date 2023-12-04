Later this week, Pacific air to produce unseasonable December Thursday/Friday “warmth” — 50s expected; a Friday 60 possible — weekend storm prospects being monitored
UNSEASONABLY MILD AIR HEADED FOR CHICAGO AND THE MIDWEST
- This GOES WEST true color weather satellite image shows the mammoth Gulf of Alaska storm and the moisture which is streaming toward the Pacific Northwest and western Canada. NOTE THE RAINFALL projections for the West.
- The mountains out West will scour a good deal of the eastbound moisture out of the atmosphere, leaving a flow of UNSEASONABLY MILD AIR headed for Chicago and the Midwest.
- HERE’S AN ANIMATED LOOK AT SATELLITE-DERIVED ATMOSPHERIC MOISTURE, a product from CIMSS (the Cooperative Institute for Meteorological Satellite Studies) at the University of Wisconsin, Madison
IT’S BEEN MILD HERE — AND, DESPITE THE CHILL AT THE MOMENT — A SURGE OF MUCH MILDER AIR IS ON THE WAY LATER THIS WEEK
Temperatures well into the 50s are headed this way by week’s end (Thursday and Friday) — with a downturn coming this weekend
- It’s been a mild past 3 months in Chicago. They’ve ranked 12th warmest of the past 153 years — placing the period among the 8% warmest September 3rd to December 3rd periods of the past 153 years (since 1871)!
- The folks at Climate Central note November temps have been warming in Chicago over the decades since 1970 — up 1.4 degrees since then.
- 60% of days in Chicago since September 1 have finished with ABOVE NORMAL average temps while only 36% of days during that period have been BELOW NORMAL. 4% of days since September 1 have finished with averages considered NORMAL.
- With a HUGE GULF OF ALASKA STORM SENDING WARMTH AND MOISTURE WITH AN “ATMOSPHERIC RIVER” into the Pacific Northwest, the mild maritime air, which it sends across the Rockies into the Plains and Midwest, will send late week Chicago temps soaring well above normal. NOTE THAT even as impressive as the forecast high temp and temp departure maps for later this week are, they likely undersell the “warmth” which actually occurs.
- A look at Chicago weather records since 1942 (when Midway Airport became the official observation site for Chicago followed by O’Hare beginning in 1980) shows that 86% of those 81 years have seen high temps which have topped 50 degrees beyond December 4th — and that 36% of years since 1942 in Chicago have even registered a 60 degree or higher temp!
- You can see from the O’Hare temp graph for the just completed METEOROLOGICAL AUTUMN, 2023 PERIOD (September/October/November) have had distinct ups and downs — but that the ABOVE NORMAL DAYS have outnumbered BELOW NORMAL DAYS. There have been 167% as many above normal days as below normal days — more than one and a half times as many!
- And, as the NWS Climate Prediction Center’s December TEMP TREND FORECAST indicates — odds favor ABOVE NORMAL TEMPS dominating December. That doesn’t mean there won’t be some chilly days — but that, overall, a continuation of ABOVE NORMAL TEMPS is favored.