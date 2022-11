Tuesday morning snowfall across the Chicago area

0.5 to 1.5-inches at most locations. There was a small pocket of heavier snowfall 2.5 – 3.5-inches+ just southwest of the city that could have been attributed to the gentle lift of easterly winds over slightly rising terrain, combined with an area of slightly increased instability aloft

Following is a list of locations with 2-inch or greater snowfall:

**Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network