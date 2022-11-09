Nicole is expected to drive a damaging storm surge along almost the entire east coast of Florida as well as Georgia’s coastline

Moving on an eastward trajectory and strengthening, “Nicole” is expected to just reach Hurricane-force 75 mph winds during the day Wednesday in the northwestern Bahamas before making landfall along Florida’s southeast and east-central coast later Wednesday night. The storm is large, and prolonged ENE winds are expected to drive a damaging storm surge along almost Florida’s entire east coast as well as Georgia’s coastline.

Torrential rains and subsequent widespread flooding is expected over the Florida peninsula Wednesday and Thursday as the storm makes a turn to the north, heading for the SE US, the southern Appalachians into the Mid-Atlantic where heavy rains and additional flooding will likely occur Friday into Saturday.