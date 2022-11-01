Moving west, “Lisa” to reach Hurricane strength just before making landfall Wednesday — first near the Bay islands and northern coast of Honduras — then across the coast of Belize. Hurricane conditions are also possible in SE Yucatan Wednesday. Initially life-threatening Storm Surge along with flash flooding will prevail with additional flooding expected as the storm produces heavy rains even as it weakens while moving farther inland, impacting Belize, the SE portion of the Mexican state of Chiapas and northern Guatemala.