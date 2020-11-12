Dear Tom,

Tropical Storm Eta recently made landfall in southern Florida. How rare is it for a tropical system to hit Florida in November?



Thanks,

George Kalinka

Naperville

Dear George,

It is extremely rare, not just for Florida, but for the entire Gulf and Atlantic coasts. Since 1851 there had been only 10 U.S. November tropical-cyclone landfalls, until Eta’s November 8 landfall on Florida’s Lower Mastecombe Key became the eleventh. The strongest late season storm to hit Florida was Hurricane Kate that made a Category 2 landfall just east of Panama City with 100 mph winds on November 21, 1985. Florida’s latest-ever tropical landfall occurred on December 1, 1925 when a tropical storm packing 65 mph winds came ashore just south of Fort Myers.