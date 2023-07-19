WIDE TUESDAY AFTERNOON (Chicago time) GOES WEST VIEW of Tropical Storm Calvin bearing down on Hawaii’s Big Island

Closer view of Tropical Storm Calvin with its 45 mph sustained winds headed for Hawaii’s Big Island.

Active watches, warnings and advisories out of the National Weather Service-Honolulu office Tuesday

Hourly SIMULATED RADAR panels produced by the National Weather Service’s new HAFS model–this panel for 5pm Hawaii time Tuesday

8pm Hawaii time Tue

11pm Hawaii time Tue

2am Hawaii time Wed

5am Hawaii time Wed

8am Hawaii time Wed

11am Hawaii time Wed

2pm Hawaii time Wed

5pm Hawaii time Wed

8om Hawaii time Wed

Official NWS Central Pacific Hurricane Center forecast track for Trop Storm Calvin

HAFS wind forecast 11pm Hawaii time Tue night

Wind forecast 2am Hawaii time

5am Hawaii time winds Wed

8am Hawaii time Wed winds

11am Hawaii time wind forecast

2pm Wed winds

WAVE HEIGHT FORECAST off the European Centre model for 2am Hawaii time Wed

Peak wave height forecast for 2am Hawaii time Wed

Majority of Canadian Wildfires Out of Control

As many as 900 wildfires continue to burn across Canada—two-thirds of them out of control. The situation is so bad, 1,000 additional Canadian military personnel have been called in to help exhausted firefighters who have been dealing with that country’s worst fire season on the books for months. The blazes there have burned through 25,000 square miles of forest—an area the size of Kentucky—and history has shown the peak of the fire season may still be a month away.

As those fires continue to burn, and as temperatures continue to soar across the U.S. to Chicago’s south and southwest, temps and humidities here in the Windy City were comfortable Tuesday.

The level of comfort here is in STARK CONTRAST TO THE EXTREME HEAT SETTING NEW RECORDS across huge regions of the northern hemisphere. Nearly one-third of the U.S. population is under advisories for extreme heat!

El Niño warmth superimposed on our planet’s already warming temps as the climate continues to warm is producing the expansive and concurrent heat waves with eye-poppingly record hot temps in many regions.

Readings like the 126° high temp at Sanbao, Xinjiang in China—potentially China’s hottest temp on record; the 152° heat index recorded Sunday at an airport in Iran—a level a heat beyond that believed by scientists to be sustainable for any period of time; a 108° high Sunday in Rome and 113°F on the island of Sardinia in Italy; Monday’s 102° reading in Toyota, Japan and, here in the U.S.—a 19th consecutive day above 110 in Phoenix, AZ surpassing the old record set in 1974—even as Death Valley approached its all time record hitting 128 on Sunday and recorded a temp of 120°F at 1 am Monday morning—ultimately dipping to 105° at 7am. (https://www.theguardian.com/…/death-valley-record-earth…),

Record mid-90 degree water temps off south Florida threaten coral reefs, which have been in decline there since the 1970s. The reefs are home to myriad marine species and act as barriers against storms and coastal erosion. (https://www.nesdis.noaa.gov/…/rising-ocean-temps-raise…)

Posted below is just a sampling of social media postings on the heat and several summaries–the first from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) of the United Nations and a second from Bob Henson and Dr. Jeff Masters and their excellent analysis posted on the Yale Climate Communications site.

You can check these articles out at the links which appear immediately below:

#1: “Simultaneous heatwaves hit northern hemisphere in summer of extremes”: https://public.wmo.int/…/simultaneous-heatwaves-hit…

#2. “The scorching summer of 2023 reaches ‘mind-blowing’ high temperatures”

The darkest red and/or purple areas denote the regions with the hottest temps

An interesting look at the simultaneous heat wave regions across the northern hemisphere from the UK Met Office

Heat in southern Europe

Could be China’s hottest recorded temp according to preliminary analyses



Heat baking the Southwest

Here’s where abnormally hot ocean temps–yet another outgrowth of our warming planet—imperil critical coral reefs



Ocean temps have reached coral bleaching levels off southern Florida–the point at which coral dies.

Heat extends to Japan