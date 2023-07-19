Majority of Canadian Wildfires Out of Control
As many as 900 wildfires continue to burn across Canada—two-thirds of them out of control. The situation is so bad, 1,000 additional Canadian military personnel have been called in to help exhausted firefighters who have been dealing with that country’s worst fire season on the books for months. The blazes there have burned through 25,000 square miles of forest—an area the size of Kentucky—and history has shown the peak of the fire season may still be a month away.
As those fires continue to burn, and as temperatures continue to soar across the U.S. to Chicago’s south and southwest, temps and humidities here in the Windy City were comfortable Tuesday.
The level of comfort here is in STARK CONTRAST TO THE EXTREME HEAT SETTING NEW RECORDS across huge regions of the northern hemisphere. Nearly one-third of the U.S. population is under advisories for extreme heat!
El Niño warmth superimposed on our planet’s already warming temps as the climate continues to warm is producing the expansive and concurrent heat waves with eye-poppingly record hot temps in many regions.
Readings like the 126° high temp at Sanbao, Xinjiang in China—potentially China’s hottest temp on record; the 152° heat index recorded Sunday at an airport in Iran—a level a heat beyond that believed by scientists to be sustainable for any period of time; a 108° high Sunday in Rome and 113°F on the island of Sardinia in Italy; Monday’s 102° reading in Toyota, Japan and, here in the U.S.—a 19th consecutive day above 110 in Phoenix, AZ surpassing the old record set in 1974—even as Death Valley approached its all time record hitting 128 on Sunday and recorded a temp of 120°F at 1 am Monday morning—ultimately dipping to 105° at 7am. (https://www.theguardian.com/…/death-valley-record-earth…),
Record mid-90 degree water temps off south Florida threaten coral reefs, which have been in decline there since the 1970s. The reefs are home to myriad marine species and act as barriers against storms and coastal erosion. (https://www.nesdis.noaa.gov/…/rising-ocean-temps-raise…)
Posted below is just a sampling of social media postings on the heat and several summaries–the first from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) of the United Nations and a second from Bob Henson and Dr. Jeff Masters and their excellent analysis posted on the Yale Climate Communications site.
You can check these articles out at the links which appear immediately below:
#1: “Simultaneous heatwaves hit northern hemisphere in summer of extremes”: https://public.wmo.int/…/simultaneous-heatwaves-hit…
#2. “The scorching summer of 2023 reaches ‘mind-blowing’ high temperatures”
The darkest red and/or purple areas denote the regions with the hottest temperatures: