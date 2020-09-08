Tracking the smokey, dusty skies in the West

A southward plunging cold front is scouring smoke from the skies over a wide swath of the West.

Widespread smoke continues over Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona and California and the fires producing that smoke continue to burn – many out of control and fanned by high winds. The smoke abatement is likely a temporary development.

Watch the smoke dissipate on this morning GOES-17 weather satellite animation:

This animated wind gust forecast off Windy.com illustrates the winds responsible for the smoke abatement in parts of the West:

Check out this smoke forecast off the Weather Service’s HRRR forecast model out of CIMSS at the University of Wisconsin-Madison which shows smoke abating as a surge of MUCH COOLER air roars southward out of Canada–but much of central and southern California are likely to see little relief from the smoke.

A dust storm mixed with smoke produced hellish driving conditions as the cooler air arrived Labor Day in the Pacific Northwest on powerful winds. Here’s a satellite animation enhanced by the folks at CIRA-RAMBB out at Colorado State to show the dust picked up as powerful northerly winds roared into the Pacific Northwest:

One of our experimental satellite products helped visualize the large dust storm currently pushing across the Pacific Northwest. pic.twitter.com/yhCZZ78oeF — CIRA (@CIRA_CSU) September 8, 2020

I’ve posted some of the videos and photos put up on social media from of Monday’s dust storm in the Pacific Northwest as the cool and and the high winds delivering it hit.

Dust storm video:

We drove from Bozeman to Washington and saw 4 wild fires got rerouted 4x because of fires and got stuck in a dust storm. We are experiencing climate change right now!!! pic.twitter.com/G6nbziOfcj — Hannah Queen of Tots (@gabe_hannah) September 8, 2020

Smoke & dust in Arlington, Oregon Monday:

Arlington, Oregon… smoke and dust storm. pic.twitter.com/pOQR5HoiIy — Eric Williamson (@Four2113) September 8, 2020

Smoke & dust in Eastern Washington state Monday:

Eastern Washington a jumbled mess of smoke and a dust storm amid widespread 40-45 mph winds. This video is from I-90 west of Moses Lake by Ashlee Winlow #wawx pic.twitter.com/myuIlcTvvZ — Scott Sistek (@ScottSKOMO) September 7, 2020

Formidable Pacific Northwest dust storm Monday brought on by the powerful northerly winds which sent temperatures across the region plunging.

The dust sent airborne was in a number of area mixed with smoke from wildfires burning across the region.

Here’s a satellite animation of the southbound cold front’s clouds with dust ahead of it even as smoke could be seen coming of the myriad wildfires burning across the west posted by Dr. Daniel Swain who wrote:

“Updating this thread with last visible satellite frames before sunset. A truly stunning perspective, w/massive wind-driven fires & large dust storm in Washington/Oregon, & vast extent of wildfire smoke extending continuously from California to Kansas. Wow!

Updating this thread with last visible satellite frames before sunset. A truly stunning perspective, w/massive wind-driven fires & large dust storm in Washington/Oregon, & vast extent of wildfire smoke extending continuously from California to Kansas. Wow. #CAwx #ORwx #WAwx #COwx https://t.co/iYP0eclCQ0 pic.twitter.com/bR48yTNerj — Daniel Swain (@Weather_West) September 8, 2020

Check out some of the dust storm videos from Monday:

Here’s an animation of the the dust in washington & oregon: https://twitter.com/gotgreenseattle/status/1303259903683825665

NEW #VIDEO! Major blowing dust causing huge issues near Ritzville, Washington and surrounding areas. This was traveling west on I-90 shortly before the freeway was closed due to poor visibility and multiple collisions including one involving 9 vehicles. #wawx @NWSSpokane pic.twitter.com/KHdHyXNulv — Washington Weather Chasers (@WaWxChasers) September 7, 2020

Crazy wind & blowing dust in Eastern Washington today! Video from Celeste Harms.

They had to pull to the side of the road along Highway 2 just east of Coulee City because they couldn’t see the road!



Be safe out there today & wait to travel tomorrow if you can! @KIRO7Seattle pic.twitter.com/HAsasD4mNK — Claire Anderson (@ClaireKIRO7) September 7, 2020

Other than Colorado snow storms this dust storm in east central Washington is the craziest weather I’ve experienced while on the road 😮 sudden drops to zero visibility and we all have to pull over with hazards on, unsure when to move again. We’ve seen multiple accidents. pic.twitter.com/Aw3yO8rdtq — Morgan Romero TV (@MorganRomeroTV) September 7, 2020

Extreme dust and wind storm in Eastern Washington, near Moses Lake pic.twitter.com/BeuKVaHEdt — Kalikethewind (@Kalikethewind1) September 7, 2020