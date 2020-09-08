Tracking the smokey, dusty skies in the West

A southward plunging cold front is scouring smoke from the skies over a wide swath of the West.
Widespread smoke continues over Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona and California and the fires producing that smoke continue to burn – many out of control and fanned by high winds. The smoke abatement is likely a temporary development.
Watch the smoke dissipate on this morning GOES-17 weather satellite animation:
This animated wind gust forecast off Windy.com illustrates the winds responsible for the smoke abatement in parts of the West:
Check out this smoke forecast off the Weather Service’s HRRR forecast model out of CIMSS at the University of Wisconsin-Madison which shows smoke abating as a surge of MUCH COOLER air roars southward out of Canada–but much of central and southern California are likely to see little relief from the smoke.
A dust storm mixed with smoke produced hellish driving conditions as the cooler air arrived Labor Day in the Pacific Northwest on powerful winds. Here’s a satellite animation enhanced by the folks at CIRA-RAMBB out at Colorado State to show the dust picked up as powerful northerly winds roared into the Pacific Northwest:
I’ve posted some of the videos and photos put up on social media from of Monday’s dust storm in the Pacific Northwest as the cool and and the high winds delivering it hit.
Dust storm video:
Smoke & dust in Arlington, Oregon Monday:
Smoke & dust in Eastern Washington state Monday:
Formidable Pacific Northwest dust storm Monday brought on by the powerful northerly winds which sent temperatures across the region plunging.
The dust sent airborne was in a number of area mixed with smoke from wildfires burning across the region.
Here’s a satellite animation of the southbound cold front’s clouds with dust ahead of it even as smoke could be seen coming of the myriad wildfires burning across the west posted by Dr. Daniel Swain who wrote:
“Updating this thread with last visible satellite frames before sunset. A truly stunning perspective, w/massive wind-driven fires & large dust storm in Washington/Oregon, & vast extent of wildfire smoke extending continuously from California to Kansas. Wow!
Check out some of the dust storm videos from Monday:
Here’s an animation of the the dust in washington & oregon: https://twitter.com/gotgreenseattle/status/1303259903683825665