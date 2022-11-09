Cold front arrives Thursday night

Cold front moving east through Chicago Thursday night will merge with northward-moving remnant “Nicole” low pressure along the western Virginia/North Carolina border Friday evening, the combined system moving off the east coast and out into the western Atlantic ocean Saturday.

Temperatures plummet as a strong cold front passes through our area from the west around midnight sending readings falling all the way from the 60s through the 50s and 40s into the 30s before sunrise Friday.