Tornadoes don’t occur in the Loop, do they?

With a cool Canadian high pressure air mass centered over Lake Huron, clear skies and light winds led to maximal radiational heat loss overnight with readings bottoming out in the 30s away from Lake Michigan early this Saturday morning. We didn’t experience a frost, but came close to it – in the Chicago area lowest readings were at Aurora and Rensselaer, IN (36-deg), Rochelle, DuPage and Valparaiso,IN (37-deg). In Chicago, O’Hare recorded a low of 46 and Midway 47.

The coldest nearby readings in the lower 30s with scattered frost occurred in northern Indiana and southern Michigan. Temps dropped into the middle and upper 20s across northern and central portions of Wisconsin and Michigan.