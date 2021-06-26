Tornado watch in effect for portions of NE Illinois and NW Indiana until 7 PM CDT.

Region highlighted in yellow represents tornado watch area. Red polygons represent tornado warnings. Orange area is a special marine warning. 
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

   * Tornado Watch for portions of 
     Central and Northeast Illinois
     Northwest Indiana
     Southwest Lower Michigan
     Lake Michigan

   * Effective this Saturday afternoon and evening from 1205 PM
     until 700 PM CDT.

   * Primary threats include...
     A couple tornadoes possible
     Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible
     Scattered large hail events to 1 inch in diameter possible

   SUMMARY...Isolated rotating storms have begun to develop over
   central and northeast Illinois.  This trend may continue through the
   afternoon, with the potential for damaging wind gusts or isolated
   tornadoes in the strongest cells.

   The tornado watch area is approximately along and 50 statute miles
   north and south of a line from 35 miles west northwest of Decatur IL
   to 35 miles north of Lansing MI. For a complete depiction of the
   watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU1).

   PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

   REMEMBER...A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for
   tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch
   area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for
   threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements
   and possible warnings.

