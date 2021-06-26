Tornado watch in effect for portions of NE Illinois and NW Indiana until 7 PM CDT.

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Tornado Watch for portions of Central and Northeast Illinois Northwest Indiana Southwest Lower Michigan Lake Michigan * Effective this Saturday afternoon and evening from 1205 PM until 700 PM CDT. * Primary threats include... A couple tornadoes possible Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible Scattered large hail events to 1 inch in diameter possible SUMMARY...Isolated rotating storms have begun to develop over central and northeast Illinois. This trend may continue through the afternoon, with the potential for damaging wind gusts or isolated tornadoes in the strongest cells. The tornado watch area is approximately along and 50 statute miles north and south of a line from 35 miles west northwest of Decatur IL to 35 miles north of Lansing MI. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU1). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings.