Tornado Watch for northeastern Illinois until 8PM CST

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

   * Tornado Watch for portions of 
     Eastern Iowa
     Northern Illinois
     Southeast Wisconsin
     Lake Michigan

   * Effective this Tuesday afternoon and evening from 205 PM until
     800 PM CST.

   * Primary threats include...
     A couple tornadoes possible
     Scattered damaging winds likely with isolated significant gusts
       to 75 mph possible
   
  * Counties in Illinois affected:
    
   Boone, Bureau, Carroll, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Fulton, Grundy, Henry, Jo Daviess,
 Kane, Kendall, Knox, Lake, LaSalle, Lee, Livingston, Marshall, McHenry, Ogle,
 Peoria, Putnam, Rock Island, Stark, Stephenson, Whiteside, Will, Winnebago

   SUMMARY...A fast-moving line of thunderstorms will race
   northeastward this afternoon across the watch area, producing
   corridors of locally damaging winds.  A few embedded tornadoes are
   also possible along the line.

   The tornado watch area is approximately along and 65 statute miles
   east and west of a line from 60 miles southwest of Marseilles IL to
   45 miles northwest of Milwaukee WI. For a complete depiction of the
   watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU5).

   PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

   REMEMBER...A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for
   tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch
   area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for
   threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements
   and possible warnings.
