Tornado Watch for northeastern Illinois until 8PM CST

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Tornado Watch for portions of Eastern Iowa Northern Illinois Southeast Wisconsin Lake Michigan * Effective this Tuesday afternoon and evening from 205 PM until 800 PM CST. * Primary threats include... A couple tornadoes possible Scattered damaging winds likely with isolated significant gusts to 75 mph possible * Counties in Illinois affected: Boone, Bureau, Carroll, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Fulton, Grundy, Henry, Jo Daviess, Kane, Kendall, Knox, Lake, LaSalle, Lee, Livingston, Marshall, McHenry, Ogle, Peoria, Putnam, Rock Island, Stark, Stephenson, Whiteside, Will, Winnebago SUMMARY...A fast-moving line of thunderstorms will race northeastward this afternoon across the watch area, producing corridors of locally damaging winds. A few embedded tornadoes are also possible along the line. The tornado watch area is approximately along and 65 statute miles east and west of a line from 60 miles southwest of Marseilles IL to 45 miles northwest of Milwaukee WI. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU5). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings.