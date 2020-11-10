Tornado Watch for northeastern Illinois until 8PM CST

At midday a line of thunderstorms along and ahead of an approaching cold front was moving into the northwest corner of Illinois. This line of storms is expected to intensify as it moves east – reaching western portions of the Chicago area by mid-afternoon.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch (blue-shaded counties on the map below) will be in effect for western Illinois as well as portions of eastern Iowa and Missouri until 6PM CST this Tuesday evening. If storms intensify as expected, a Severe Thunderstorm Watch will likely cover at least portions of the northeast Illinois into NW Indiana later this afternoon/early evening.