Tornado Watch issued for Chicago area; severe storms, hail possible

CHICAGO — A Tornado Watch was issued for the entire Chicago area until 8 p.m. Saturday evening. Strong storms capable of large hail/damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes are possible.
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Tornado Watch for portions of Eastern Iowa Northern Illinois Northwest Indiana Southern Wisconsin Lake Michigan * Effective this Saturday afternoon and evening from 1235 PM until 800 PM CDT. * Primary threats include... Several tornadoes likely with a couple intense tornadoes possible Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible Scattered large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible SUMMARY...Scattered thunderstorms are beginning to form across eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois. These storms will persist through the afternoon and track northeastward across the watch area. The strongest cells will pose a risk of tornadoes, damaging winds, and hail. The tornado watch area is approximately along and 115 statute miles east and west of a line from 60 miles north northeast of Dubuque IA to 10 miles southeast of Bloomington IL. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU7). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings.