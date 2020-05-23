Tornado Watch issued for Chicago area; severe storms, hail possible

Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to develop over eastern Iowa/Missouri and move into western Illinois approaching and moving through the Chicago area this Saturday afternoon/evening. The National Storm Prediction Center has much of the Chicago area including the city of Chicago in an Enhanced Risk for Severe thunderstorms with potentially damaging winds, large hail and even a threat of tornadoes (tan-shaded area on the headlined map). A Slight Risk of severe storms extends into NW Indiana and south into central Illinois (yellow-shaded area on the headlined map). Storm motion should be to the northeast.

Deepening low pressure will move northeast out of Iowa into Wisconsin today with the associated warm front moving slowly north through our area and the cold front passing through from the west later this evening, both fronts preceded and accompanied by strong to severe thunderstorms.