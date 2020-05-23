Tornado Watch issued for Chicago area; severe storms, hail possible

Area highlighted in yellow shows tornado watch area

CHICAGO — A Tornado Watch was issued for the entire Chicago area until 8 p.m. Saturday evening. Strong storms capable of large hail/damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes are possible. 

 
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

   * Tornado Watch for portions of 
     Eastern Iowa
     Northern Illinois
     Northwest Indiana
     Southern Wisconsin
     Lake Michigan

   * Effective this Saturday afternoon and evening from 1235 PM
     until 800 PM CDT.

   * Primary threats include...
     Several tornadoes likely with a couple intense tornadoes
       possible
     Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible
     Scattered large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible

   SUMMARY...Scattered thunderstorms are beginning to form across
   eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois.  These storms will persist
   through the afternoon and track northeastward across the watch area.
    The strongest cells will pose a risk of tornadoes, damaging winds,
   and hail.

   The tornado watch area is approximately along and 115 statute miles
   east and west of a line from 60 miles north northeast of Dubuque IA
   to 10 miles southeast of Bloomington IL. For a complete depiction of
   the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS
   WOU7).

   PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

   REMEMBER...A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for
   tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch
   area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for
   threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements
   and possible warnings.

