Tornado warnings, watches in effect for several Illinois counties

Areas shaded in red represent tornado warnings.



The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Tornado Warning for... North central Livingston County in central Illinois... East central La Salle County in north central Illinois... Southern Grundy County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 1230 PM CDT. * At 1144 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Cornell, or 10 miles southeast of Streator, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include... Dwight, Mazon and Gardner. Including the following interstate... I-55 between mile markers 212 and 227.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Southwestern Will County in northeastern Illinois... * Until noon CDT. * At 1133 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Lakewood Shores, or over Wilmington, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Will County, including the following locations... Symerton.