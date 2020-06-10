Tornado Warning for southeastern Will County in Illinois and central Lake County in northwest Indiana until 8PM CDT

Tornado Warning National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville 713 PM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020 The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Southeastern Will County in northeastern Illinois... Central Lake County in northwestern Indiana... * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 712 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Grant Park, or near Momence, moving northeast at 40 mph. Trained spotters have reported a funnel cloud with this storm. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near... Beecher around 725 PM CDT. Cedar Lake and Lake Dalecarlia around 735 PM CDT. St. John and Dyer around 740 PM CDT. Schererville, Crown Point and Highland around 745 PM CDT. Merrillville, Griffith and Winfield around 750 PM CDT. Gary and Hobart around 800 PM CDT. This includes... Illiana Motor Speedway and Lake County Fairgrounds. Including the following interstates... Indiana I-80 between mile markers 4 and 8. Indiana I-65 between mile markers 247 and 257. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.