Tornado warning for portions of Lake and McHenry counties until 4:45 pm Tornado warning for portions of Cook and DuPage counties until 4:30 pm

BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED TORNADO WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 344 PM CDT MON AUG 10 2020 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * TORNADO WARNING FOR... NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTHEASTERN MCHENRY COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 445 PM CDT. * AT 344 PM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS CAPABLE OF PRODUCING BOTH TORNADOES AND EXTENSIVE STRAIGHT LINE WIND DAMAGE WERE LOCATED NEAR HEBRON, OR 7 MILES NORTH OF WOODSTOCK, MOVING EAST AT 35 MPH. HAZARD...TORNADO. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED ROTATION. IMPACT...FLYING DEBRIS WILL BE DANGEROUS TO THOSE CAUGHT WITHOUT SHELTER. MOBILE HOMES WILL BE DAMAGED OR DESTROYED. DAMAGE TO ROOFS, WINDOWS, AND VEHICLES WILL OCCUR. TREE DAMAGE IS LIKELY. * THESE DANGEROUS STORMS WILL BE NEAR... BULL VALLEY AROUND 350 PM CDT. WONDER LAKE AROUND 355 PM CDT. MCHENRY, SPRING GROVE, RICHMOND AND MCCULLOM LAKE AROUND 400 PM CDT. JOHNSBURG AND LAKEMOOR AROUND 405 PM CDT. FOX LAKE, PISTAKEE HIGHLANDS, VOLO AND CHANNEL LAKE AROUND 410 PM CDT. ROUND LAKE, LONG LAKE AND LAKE CATHERINE AROUND 415 PM CDT. ROUND LAKE BEACH, GRAYSLAKE, ANTIOCH, LAKE VILLA, LINDENHURST AND VENETIAN VILLAGE AROUND 420 PM CDT. GAGES LAKE, GRANDWOOD PARK AND THIRD LAKE AROUND 425 PM CDT. OTHER LOCATIONS IMPACTED BY THIS TORNADIC THUNDERSTORM INCLUDE FOX LAKE HILLS, RUSSELL, GREENWOOD, OLD MILL CREEK, RINGWOOD, ROUND LAKE HEIGHTS AND HAINESVILLE. THIS INCLUDES... CHAIN O LAKES STATE PARK, COLLEGE OF LAKE COUNTY, GREAT LAKES NAVAL TRAINING CENTER, LAKE COUNTY IL FAIRGROUNDS, MORAINE HILLS STATE PARK, AND SIX FLAGS GREAT AMERICA. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-94 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 1 AND 14. I-294 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 1 AND 14. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! MOVE TO A BASEMENT OR AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A STURDY BUILDING. AVOID WINDOWS. IF YOU ARE OUTDOORS, IN A MOBILE HOME, OR IN A VEHICLE, MOVE TO THE CLOSEST SUBSTANTIAL SHELTER AND PROTECT YOURSELF FROM FLYING DEBRIS. HEAVY RAINFALL MAY HIDE THIS TORNADO. DO NOT WAIT TO SEE OR HEAR THE TORNADO. TAKE COVER NOW! THIS CLUSTER OF THUNDERSTORMS IS CAPABLE OF PRODUCING TORNADOES AND WIDESPREAD SIGNIFICANT WIND DAMAGE. DO NOT WAIT TO SEE OR HEAR THE TORNADO. FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING.

BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED TORNADO WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 343 PM CDT MON AUG 10 2020 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * TORNADO WARNING FOR... NORTHEASTERN DUPAGE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTHEASTERN COOK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 430 PM CDT. * AT 342 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM CAPABLE OF PRODUCING A TORNADO WAS LOCATED OVER ELMHURST, MOVING EAST AT 50 MPH. HAZARD...TORNADO. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED ROTATION. IMPACT...FLYING DEBRIS WILL BE DANGEROUS TO THOSE CAUGHT WITHOUT SHELTER. MOBILE HOMES WILL BE DAMAGED OR DESTROYED. DAMAGE TO ROOFS, WINDOWS, AND VEHICLES WILL OCCUR. TREE DAMAGE IS LIKELY. * THIS DANGEROUS STORM WILL BE NEAR... NORRIDGE, ELMWOOD PARK, RIVER FOREST AND RIVER GROVE AROUND 350 PM CDT. OAK PARK, AUSTIN, DUNNING, PORTAGE PARK, BELMONT CRAGIN, MORTON GROVE AND HARWOOD HEIGHTS AROUND 355 PM CDT. IRVING PARK, WEST TOWN, WEST RIDGE, ALBANY PARK, LOGAN SQUARE, HUMBOLDT PARK AND LINCOLNWOOD AROUND 400 PM CDT. CHICAGO, EVANSTON, LAKE VIEW, LINCOLN PARK, UPTOWN, ROGERS PARK AND EDGEWATER AROUND 405 PM CDT. OTHER LOCATIONS IMPACTED BY THIS TORNADIC THUNDERSTORM INCLUDE JEFFERSON PARK, STONE PARK, NORTH PARK, GOLF, FOREST GLEN, NORTH CENTER, BERKELEY, LINCOLN SQUARE, MEDINAH AND YORK CENTER. THIS INCLUDES... LINCOLN PARK ZOO, LOYOLA UNIVERSITY, OAKTON COMMUNITY COLLEGE, TRITON COLLEGE, NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY, NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY, AND WRIGLEY FIELD. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-88 NEAR MILE MARKER 140. I-90 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 72 AND 84. I-94 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 31 AND 48. I-290 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 3 AND 16. I-294 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 31 AND 48. I-355 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 27 AND 30. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! MOVE TO A BASEMENT OR AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A STURDY BUILDING. AVOID WINDOWS. IF YOU ARE OUTDOORS, IN A MOBILE HOME, OR IN A VEHICLE, MOVE TO THE CLOSEST SUBSTANTIAL SHELTER AND PROTECT YOURSELF FROM FLYING DEBRIS.