Tornado Warning for East Central Cook County until 12:15PM CDT…

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Tornado Warning for... East central Cook County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 1215 PM CDT. * At 1149 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over East Garfield Park, or over West Town, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near... Lincoln Park, Navy Pier and Near North Side around 1155 AM CDT. Lake View, Uptown and Edgewater around 1200 PM CDT. This includes... Lincoln Park Zoo, Hawthorne Park, Soldier Field, University of Illinois Chicago, Wrigley Field, The Loop, Museum Campus, and Northerly Island. Including the following interstates... I-55 between mile markers 285 and 294. I-94 between mile markers 44 and 55. I-290 between mile markers 19 and 29. I-294 between mile markers 44 and 55.