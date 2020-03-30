Tornado damages homes, uproots trees in northern Illinois

OREGON, Ill. — A tornado touched down late Saturday in northern Illinois damaging homes and uprooting trees, weather officials confirmed Sunday.

The tornado touched down in Ogle County just outside Oregon around 9 p.m. on Saturday, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Gino Izzi. It was on the ground for roughly 10 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

One home appeared to have lost its roof and windows, officials said. Survey teams planned to assess the damage Sunday.

Reports of possible tornadoes Saturday also cropped up in Peoria County, where there were power outages, and Henry County.

Weather officials had issued tornado watches for dozens of Illinois counties Saturday.

The tornado that touched down in Ogle County Saturday evening has been rated an EF-1 with maximum winds estimated to be near 100 mph. Additional details and a track map will be posted later today or Monday. Here are a few pictures of the damage courtesy @gensiniwx pic.twitter.com/42HQAQPAfO — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) March 29, 2020

Officials say the strong storms that brought tornadoes, high winds, hail and rain to parts of the Midwest and South caused extensive damage in some areas but no deaths.

Tornadoes were spotted in Arkansas, Illinois and Iowa as thunderstorms swept through on Saturday. High winds and a possible tornado were also reported in Indiana.

The National Weather Service said the tornadoes include one in Jonesboro, Arkansas, rated EF3 with winds up to 140 miles per hour. Among the places that were hit was a mall in Jonesboro and an apartment building in the northeastern Iowa community of Oelwein. Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson was to travel to Jonesboro Sunday.

