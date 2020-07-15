Tonight’s severe weather expected to stay south of the Chicago Metro area

Mesoscale Discussion 1236 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 0535 PM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020 Areas affected...Illinois and far eastern Missouri Concerning...Tornado Watch 373...374... Valid 152235Z - 160000Z The severe weather threat for Tornado Watch 373, 374 continues. SUMMARY...Severe weather will remain likely across WW373 and 374 into this evening. All modes of severe weather including a few tornadoes will be possible. A small downstream watch may be needed for far eastern Illinois. DISCUSSION...22z surface analysis showed the center of an MCV was located across northwest Illinois. A broken band of storms with a few semi-discrete supercells were ongoing ahead of the MCV from north central Illinois, southwest into far eastern Missouri. These storms are expected to persist thanks to moist and unstable conditions with surface dewpoints in the low to mid 70s across much of Illinois. 0-1 km SRH of 150-300 J/kg, as sampled by the ILX VAD, supports low-level updraft rotation. Several supercells and line mesovortices have been observed suggesting all severe hazards, including a few tornadoes, remain possible. There is some uncertainty on the longevity of severe convection across eastern portions of WW373/374. Drier surface conditions and weaker wind fields toward the Indiana border suggest that convection will gradually weaken as it encounters lesser instability and weaker low-level shear away from the MCV. However, a small downstream watch may be needed to cover any short-term threats that persist with storms this evening.

