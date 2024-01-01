Welcome to 2024! Another depressingly cloudy day with a trace of snow at both airports and NO SUNSHINE!
- 8 of the past 12 days — 67% of them — have produced NO sun.
- January has historically been Chicago’s coldest month (with February #2 at 28.8 degrees and December at #2 at 30.5 degrees). January has also historically been the city’s SNOWIEST month averaging 11.3″ behind Feb with 10.7″: and December at 7.6.” And it joins December and February as among the city’s cloudiest month.
- The coming week is to average almost 11 degrees colder than last week — yet IS STILL TO POST A TEMP SURPLUS — averaging just over 4-deg above normal.
- Even so, a week of highs in the 30s will have a colder feel to it than last week’s 40s—and the 50-degree Christmas day and last Tuesday highs in the 50s last week.
- So while last week averaged 41.5 degrees—this week is likely to come in at 30.8 degrees.
- Breaks in the clouds are to develop tonight and are likely to permit some mixed sun Tuesday. But a cold front approaching and passing the Chicago area from the northwest late tomorrow night into Wednesday reintroduces snow flurries to the area.
- It’s also to usher in slightly colder air the back half of the coming work week.
- A storm is to pass south of the area next weekend but could brush us with a few snow showers or flurries in the Saturday and Sunday time frame.
- BUT ITS NEXT WEEK models continue to show a potential significant storm system coming into the nation’s mid-section. Such a system’s precise impacts—such as any snow accumulation and the placement of the rain/snow line — have yet to be refined. This system is still over a week away so there will be plenty of time to do that. But, it’s the sort of storm system being indicated in the Monday night, Tuesday into Wednesday morning time frame which has been known spin up in distruptive winter system.
- IT’S FAR TOO EARLY FOR RELIABLE SNOWFALL PROJECTIONS. You’ll no doubt see a flurry of such projections start showing up on social media. It’s important to keep in mind that studies have shown snowfall forecasts at such rangee in time are subject to major changes and are not trustworthy so far in advance. Early predictions of potential precipitation with such a storm are most useful in offer a general guide on the potential for a storm to produce potentially important accumulations of rain and/or snow. We’re fagging this system since its the first tiem multiple models have latched on to a system capable of developing into a classic winter storm in the this area. We’ll be monitoring developments and see if this reasoning stays on track in the coming week. STAY TUNED!!
- Importantly, it’s also this sort of system which can lay down a significant cover of snowin the Midwest over which arctic air is able to travel. Thus, not surprisingly, models project colder air sweeping into the Midwest the latter half of next week. In fact current projections which suggest highs then may fall back to the 20s in the wake of next week’s storm here in Chicago—and that average temps next week could end up BELOW NORMAL on a weekly basis for the first time in months and also may average more than 5-deg colder than this week.