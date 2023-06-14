TEMPERATURES TO PLUMMET AS “BACKDOOR” COLD FRONT HITS

Thursday 11AM—summerlike 80s for most of the area

Thursday 6:30—–temps crash more than 20 degrees

FORECAST TEMPS as front reaches the city around 11am CDT Thursday

Post frontal temps 6pm Thur

Hazy Chicago skies indicate Canadian wildfire smoke has arrived, not to thin until Friday

Clouds broke Wednesday revealing a VERY HAZY sky as Canadian wildfire smoke swept back into the Chicago area on northwest upper steering winds. 461 wildfires are burning across Canada; 236 deemed out of control. Smoke aloft is to hang in there through Thursday and finally ease a bit Friday. Watch this GOES SATELLITE ANIMATION to see the smoke pouring southward our of Canada: https://col.st/Zsu9r

And here’s a NWS smoke model forecast showing where the smoke is headed over the coming 48 hours:

WATCH ANIMATION

BIGGEST RAIN IN 12 DAYS TUESDAY IN PARTS OF THE CHICAGO AREA FAILED TO BREAK THE DROUGHT

Over half an inch fell at Chicago’s airports (0.54″ O’Hare; 0.51″)—but the heaviest totals fell in parts of northwest Indiana with 1.51″ at Valparaiso, 1.48″ Portage, 1.22″ Kouts, 1.09″ Gary and 0.98″ at Wanatah & LaPorte.

BUT RAINFALL WAS, in usual warm season fashion WIDELY VARIED and MUCH LIGHTER In many areas. Just 0.01″ fell at Minooka and Herscher, 0.04″ at Wilmington, 0.05″ at Plainfield and 0.09″ at Elgin and Belvidere.

Drought conditions and a serious precip deficit persist–even at O’Hare with it 0.54″ Tuesday rain tally. Only 41% of the site’s normal rain has fallen since April 1st for a total of 4.20″ versus the normal to date of 10.08″. AND PROSPECTS FOR WIDESPREAD SOAKING RAINS REMAIN ABYSMALLY LOW OVER THE COMING 2 WEEKS. One projection suggests the coming 15 days will see less than half the normal rainfall.

Check out the forecast maps of the % of normal precip for Day 1-5, 6-10 and 11 to 15 below.

Day 1-5 predicted % of normal precip (brown shaded areas expected BELOW NORMAL RAINFALL)

Day 6 o 10 % of normal rainfall

Day 11-15 % of normal precip

TOTAL 15 DAY % of normal precip suggesting widespread dryness isn’t going away

A plot of 24 hour rainfalls from COCRAHS volunteer observers through 7am CDT Wednesday

Day 1-5 forecast temp departures

Day 6 to 10 temp departure forecast

Day 11 to 15 temp departure forecast showing the shift to a warmer temp regime