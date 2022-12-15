Thursday was the seventh consecutive day with zero percent of the possible sunshine for Chicago. The record for consecutive days without any sunshine for Chicago is ten consecutive days from December 16th through December 25th, 1895. While clouds will dominate Friday, some sun may mix in at times. Thursday afternoon snow showers produced some bursts of snow which produced some minor accumulations. Through 6 p.m. Thursday, O’Hare and Midway Airports had recorded 0.3” of snow while 0.5” was recorded in Joliet. Scattered snow showers will traverse the Chicagoland area on Friday.

Temperatures will trend colder with a Friday maximum near 30 followed by high temperatures in the 20s Saturday through Tuesday. Temperatures are only expected to reach the teens from Wednesday through the Christmas holiday weekend which includes Monday, December 26th.

Blizzard warnings were in effect until Friday morning over much of the Dakotas. Winter storm warnings will be in effect until Saturday from upstate New York to western Maine with snow totals ranging from 5 to 15 inches.