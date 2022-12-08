Thursday/Friday Weather System Impacts Chicago Area

Clouds spread over the Chicago area and thicken Thursday, with rain likely beginning here later Thursday afternoon/early evening and continuing overnight into Friday. Rain could mix with or change over to wet snow north of Chicago – possible minor accumulations in southern Wisconsin and IL counties adjacent to the IL/WI border late Thursday night/Friday. Precipitation ends from the west later Friday, as low pressure moves off to the east and weakens.

U.S. Snow Cover Update

One week later – area coverage of snow depth mostly unchanged across the U.S.

A week ago (Nov 30), 26.3% of the country was covered with snow – This Wednesday, Dec 7, 25.4% of the country was snow covered – there does appear to be a thin layer of snow across Montana and central Wisconsin this week, while previous snow over eastern portions of Colorado and Wyoming and much of Nebraska/portion of Iowa is gone..