Dear Tom,

This August was dry. What was the last year the average amount of rain for August was met?

Julia Brickman Aurora

Dear Julia,

This August was quite dry, logging just 0.80 inches of rain. Currently, August, with normal rainfall of 4.90 inches, is the city’s wettest month, so this August registered more than four inches below normal. It tied 1976 for the city’s sixth driest August, the last time it was so dry. Just two years ago, in August 2018, the city received 6.61 inches of rain and it was even wetter in 2014 when 7.30 inches fell. The wettest August and the city’s all-time wettest month was in 1987 when 17.10 inches fell and the second wettest was in 2001 when 12.25 inches was measured. In contrast, the driest August was in 1893 with just 0.18 inches, delivering excellent weather for the city’s Columbian Exposition.

