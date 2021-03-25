Dear Tom,

There is an 83-degree spread between the record high and low on March 16. Is that a record?

It is not. Chicago’s vigorous continental climate, due to the distance from the moderating influence of the oceans, allows it to experience large daily and seasonal temperature fluctuations. The records show that on any given day, winter or summer, Chicago has been both surprisingly warm and cold. Though the March 16 record high of 82 in 2012 and record low of minus 1 in 1900 are separated by 83 degrees, there are days with larger spreads. The day with the largest spread is January 20, with 90 degrees separating the record high of 63 in 1906 and the city’s all-time record low of minus 27 in 1985. A close runner-up is January 25 with an 87-degree span between the 67-degree high in 1950 and the low of minus 20 in 1897.