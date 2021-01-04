The winter of 1976-77: the temperature did not get above freezing

Dear Tom,

In the winter of 1976-77 there were 43 consecutive days where the temperature did not get above freezing. Any details?

Thanks,

Bob Moser

Oak Park

Dear Bob,

Here are the hard, cold facts. In 1976, the temperature dropped below freezing at 1 p.m. on Dec. 27 and remained below freezing for 1,053 consecutive hours before reaching 32 degrees at 10 a.m. on Feb. 9, 1977. That streak translated into 43 days and 21 subfreezing hours. The highest temperatures observed during that prolonged cold spell were a trio of 31-degree highs on Feb. 2-4. There were also 17 days with subzero low temperatures during that period. The coldest day was Jan. 16 with a high of minus 7 and a low of minus 19. The streak finally ended with a flourish of warmth on Feb. 9, with a high of 42 degrees, 47 the next day and a “balmy” 53 on Feb. 11.