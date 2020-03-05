The warming of the earth

Dear Tom,

I have read that the world is warming in recent years at a more rapid rate than what is deemed “safe.” What does that mean?

Daisy Matten

Dear Daisy,

Global temperatures are projected to rise by at least five degrees by 2100, possibly more. That increase is at least twice the maximum increase pledged by world leaders in the 2016 Paris Agreement. The Earth’s nations have acted so slowly to combat the problem of global warming that the eventual temperature increase will double what has been deemed safe. That is the conclusion of a recent report by the United Nations. Global emissions of carbon dioxide, a “greenhouse gas”, would have to fall 7.6 percent per year over the next several years to meet the target, but emissions have in fact risen 1.5 percent per year over the last decade.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction