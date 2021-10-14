The warmest June 1 through Oct. 11 period in Chicago history?

Dear Tom,
Since June 1st we’ve had a great run of above-average temperatures. With our recent warm spell, how does June 1st through October 11th rank all-time? It has to be one of the warmest on record. ?
—Pat Byrne, Hoffman Estates
Dear Pat,
It is not just one of the warmest, it is the warmest and by a significant margin. The just-ended June 1-October 11 period averaged 73.7 degrees, well above the long-term normal of 69.4 degrees. It blew away runner-up 1955, which averaged 73.3 degrees by nearly half a degree. While the summer was consistently warm, this fall has been remarkable. It has yet to log a temp below 50 degrees, and through the 11th, October had not recorded a temp below 61, at a time of year when the normal highs are in the low and mid-60s and the normal lows are in the mid and upper-40s.
