The warmest June 1 through Oct. 11 period in Chicago history?

CHICAGO — The Chicago Teachers Union is offering vaccinations to its members and others ahead of Friday’s deadline set by the mayor to get vaccinated or submit to weekly Covid-19 testing.

The union's position is in contrast to the one being taken by the Fraternal Order of Police which opposes the Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s mandate.

CTU is pushing to have not only its members vaccinated but any city employee is welcome to come to the union headquarters for a shot, too.