The very warm March in Chicago

Dear Tom,

A recent column discussed the warmth of March 2012, but I recall another very warm March in 1976 where I had to cut my grass. Can you confirm?

—Tom Rowan, Park Ridge

Dear Tom,

While March 1976 was warm and ranks as the city’s fifteenth warmest with an average temperature of 43.1, it was more than 10 degrees lower than 2012’s incredible 53.5 average temperature. The month logged three days in the 70s and eight in the 60s with March 26 being the warmest day with a high of 77. Most of the warm weather occurred in the back half of the month with the chilliest days from March 18 on being highs of 46 on March 22 and 47 on March 31. Snowfall was minor, totaling just 1.8 inches, but rainfall was abundant and the month’s 5.37 inches total precipitation in conjunction with the end-of-month warmth were key factors in promoting your early-season lawn growth.