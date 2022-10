Sunday afternoon the temperature at Midway airport reached 81 degrees— making it the 108th day this year to reach or exceed 80°.

This ties 2018 and 1991 for the most 80s in a year at Midway Airport where records date back to 1928.

O’Hare airport has recorded only 90 eighty degree-days through Oct. 22.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction