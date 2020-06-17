Dear Tom,

The time of the full moon is usually expressed at a date. Is there a more precise designation of the time?

Tom Schmidt, East London, England

The disc of the moon appears totally illuminated to the unaided eye up to two days around the time of the full moon. Closer telescopic examination, however, would reveal shadowing of the craters at the edges of the moon a day either side of the full moon time. But it isn’t the degree of illumination that determines when the moon is full. Full moon times are calculated by determining when the sun is most directly across from the moon as viewed from an imaginary position at the center of the Earth. The times are computed to the nearest minute. The sun, Earth and moon are arranged in nearly a straight line when the moon is full.

