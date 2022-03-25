Dear Tom,

I’ve read your weather column for years, but I’ll be darned if I’ve ever seen you use the term graupel. Please explain what that is?

Thanks,

Tony Urbaniak

Glendale Heights

Dear Tony,

We have written about graupel on several occasions, but we will be happy to recapitulate. Graupel is often called a snow pellet or soft hail. It is a spongy mass formed when an ice crystal or snowflake in the below-freezing part of a cloud falls through a layer of supercooled (liquid in a below-freezing environment) water droplets which freeze on the particle, building it into a ball or pellet in a process in which the particle is said to be “rimed.” Graupel is small (usually less than 0.2” in diameter) and often bounces when it hits the ground. It is produced in convective clouds with low freezing levels and is most common in winter and spring.