It appears, beyond brief warming—first in the south suburbs Wednesday—then over the city and remainder of the Chicago area Wednesday night and Thursday—that we’re entering a cooler than normal period overall in the next 2 weeks.
What’s more, if there’s another 4-day run of 80s to come in the coming two weeks, it’s not showing up yet on the constellation of models we examine as guides to our forecast preparation each day. It seems safe to say—at least this point—that we NOT likely to see another 4-day run of 80s such as the one which occurred last Wed-Thu-Fri and Sat—any time soon. It will happen as we get deeper into the warm season—just not in the foreseeable future.
HERE’S MORE ON WHAT I’VE FOUND IN APRILS (Beyond April 18th) IN THE PAST HALF CENTURY IN CHICAGO
THE SATURDAY TO MONDAY 44° TEMP DROP, from a July-like 83° high Saturday to Monday’s blustery and chilly 39° high with a dusting of morning snow in a number of locations across Chicago, ISN’T RARE. Not every years sees anything quite as dramatic-—but it sure happens.
It’s not surprising big temperature swings and April go together here:
Chicago’s April Temps Beyond April 18
I poured over April temps beyond the 18th from 1973 through last year and here’s how frequently the following high temps showed up in the final weeks of April over that 50 year period:
Highs hitting 80° or higher on at least one day: In 22 of 50 Aprils beyond the 18th–that’s 44% of the Aprils examined since 1973
Highs topping 70° beyond April 18th: in 46 of 50 years—suggesting strong odds we’ll see such a temp before the month ends—warmth like that isn’t yet ready to stick around.
ON THE OTHER HAND—IT CAN GET CHILLY HERE IN LATE APRIL:
35 of 50 Aprils (beyond the 18th) since 1973—that’s 66% of them—had 1 or more days with highs which didn’t make it out of the 50s.
And, I looked at the warmest high temp and the coolest high temp beyond April 18th in the 50s years going back to 1973, the average spread between was 31° in any given year. That means—NO SURPRISE HERE: BIG APRIL TEMP SWINGS ARE NO STRANGER TO CHICAGO.
Of all the Aprils since 1973–the highest official daytime temp I found in Chicago since 1973 was 91 degrees in 1980 and the chilliest post April 18th high temp which is on the books here was 40-deg in 2013. Highs of 41 deg occurred beyond April 18th in 2022, 1993 and 1984.
THE MESSAGE IN ALL THIS—Warmth has occurred in late April—it just doesn’t stick around. We have to warm the lake up for the warmth to occur—and then stick around. So keep the full spring wardrobe close at hand!
A SPECTACULAR GOES EAST WEATHER SATELLITE ANIMATION OUR MOST RECENT LARGE SCALE SPRING STORM SYSTEM THIS PAST SUNDAY INTO MONDAY
WATCH THE STORM RESPONSIBLE FOR BRINGING AN END TO OUR 80° WARMTH–but also for dusting sections of the Chicago area with Monday morning snow while burying sections of western Wisconsin under as much as 21″ of snow Sunday into Monday morning.
The satellite animation is courtesy of the folks at CIRA/RAMBB.
GOES EAST satellite image of the early week storm over the St. Lawrence Valley to Chicago’s east—and of THE NEW SPRING STORM crossing the Rockies:
CLICK ON SLIDESHOW TO VIEW THE EVOLVING PATTERN:
Starting at 7 a.m. CDT Wednesday through 1 a.m. Friday
Precipitation probabilities Tuesday night Through Thursday
DAY #2 Wednesday/Wed. night STORM PREDICTION CENTER severe weather risk depicting a “MARGINAL RISK”
Day #3 SEVERE WEATHER RISK Thursday/Thur. night
The Approaching Warmth
FORECAST AIR TEMPS BY LATE WEDNESDAY showing the sharp increase in temps south of the northbound warm front. That front will have made its way to the South Side of Chicago by evening and will continue north across the rest of the Chicago area Wed night sending temps surging in Chicago and area north into the 60s.
This SURFACE WIND FORECAST shows how clearly wind mark the warm front’s predicted location by 5pm CDT Wednesday. The southern suburbs will have moved into warm southerly winds by Wed evening. At the same time, chilly southeast winds will be blowing off Lake Michigan from Chicago north into the North Shore and northern suburbs