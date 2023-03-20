- The start of astronomical spring began with 67% of the day’s possible sunshine and more seasonable temperatures in the low 50s (normal high 49 degrees) amid gusty southwest winds which passed 40 mph at times Monday afternoon.
- The 50-degree-plus readings were a far cry from the 25-degree high temperature just two days prior which qualified as the coldest March 18th in Chicago in the past eight decades dating back to 1939.
- While the rains won’t be continuous, an unsettled weather pattern brings multiple chances for showers, and even a few thunderstorms this week. The greatest concentration for rain appears to be later Wednesday into Thursday morning.
- The mildest weather is expected to occur on Tuesday and Wednesday before another drop in temperatures later this week.
