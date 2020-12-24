Dear Tom,

I recall trudging to and from Christmas Eve midnight mass in the 1950s on the far south side of Chicago, in a heavy snow, deep enough that we needed to walk in the street and in the car tracks. Details?



Thanks,

Frank Stachyra

Dear Frank,

You are remembering the snowy Christmas Eve in 1951. The day opened frigid with a low of 5 below zero, but temperatures climbed steadily during the day as a snowstorm moved in. Snow began falling shortly after 3 pm, and by midnight 4.6 inches had officially accumulated at Midway Airport. The snow continued into Christmas Day, with the final storm snowfall total reaching 8.6 inches. Christmas 1951 still stands as the city’s “whitest” with a snow depth of 17 inches, and December 1951 is the city’s snowiest December, logging a total snowfall of 33.3 inches.