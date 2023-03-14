Wednesday to open sunny…

While Wednesday is to open bright and sunny with daybreak cloud coverage minimal—covering perhaps 9% of the sky— an overcast will have assembled by mid-afternoon Wednesday announcing the storm system’s approach and drive home Wed evening will take place beneath largely cloudy skies—but WITHOUT PRECIP.

Chicago Rainfall Projections

An average of a set of computer forecast model rainfall projections puts likely Chicago rainfall around 0.50″–with rains commencing Thursday afternoon—but clouds on the increase in advance of the storm as early as tomorrow (Wed) afternoon.

The ATMOSPHERIC RIVER STORM sweeping California—the 11th such storm since Dec 22—will cross the Rockies, plug into Gulf moisture and bring Thursday afternoon and nighttime rains to Chicago amid strong southerly winds expected to begin boosting city temps tomorrow (Wednesday).

Rain and snow showers Friday may give way to sporadic snow flurries Friday night into Saturday in what appears likely to be another COLD WEEKEND with daytime 30s likely.

The parade of storms is to continue next week as will a MODESTLY BELOW NORMAL TEMP REGIME. Temps last week averaged 3-deg above normal—but will come in close to 5-deg below normal this week and close to 4-deg below normal next week.